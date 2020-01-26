Kobe Bryant Tributes and Remembrances Flood the Internet
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 26 2020
Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. As the news spread over social media, tributes from every corner of the world came pouring in. Kobe played 20 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers as one of the most famous athletes in the world. When he retired he wrote a book, started a venture capital firm and won an Academy Award. In addition to the work he had just begun to do as a global ambassador of basketball, not to mention with his four daughters.
Amare'd Stoudemire was on court before a game in the Israeli League when he learned the news. Stoudemire competed against Kobe from 2002 to 2010.