VIDEO: Dwyane Wade Cries Paying Tribute to Kobe Bryant
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 26 2020
Dwayne Wade has paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, after the latter's shocking death on Sunday. Wade took to Instagram stories to discuss what Bryant meant to him, not only as a basketball player but as a friend. He couldn't hold back tears as he talked.
The video is below:
Wade and Bryant developed a close relationship over the years and were teammates on the 2008 U.S. Olympic basketball team. The "Redeem Team" made playing in the Olympics cool again and that group was very tight-knit.
Obviously guys like Wade, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and their generation were heavily influence by Bryant. They looked up to him the way Bryant looked up to Michael Jordan.
The sports world continues to mourn as Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.