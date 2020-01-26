Shaquille O'Neal Tweets Tribute to His 'Brother' Kobe Bryant
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 26 2020
Shaquille O'Neal took to Twitter in the wake of Kobe Bryant's death and posted an emotional tribute to his former teammate and "brother."
Shaq and Kobe shared some incredible moments together on a basketball court as members of the Los Angeles Lakers. They also had an incredibly public falling out that impacted the franchise and the NBA for years. After years of barbs aimed at each other the two men finally reconciled and had seemed to become close.
Kobe and Shaq clearly respected the hell out of each other and after so much turmoil it's amazing the finally became friends. It was a development many welcomed after so much acrimony. It was good for them and good for basketball.
O'Neal's tribute showed how far their relationship had come. It's just been a gut-wrenching day.