Rachel Nichols Chokes Up Discussing Kobe Bryant's Relationship with His Daughters
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 26 2020
Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash on Sunday has stopped the world in its tracks. Tributes are pouring in from all over and already several ESPN personalities have given heartfelt speeches about Bryant. Rachel Nichols has joined the list.
Nichols took to the air on Sunday afternoon and discussed Bryant's close relationship with his daughters and choked up in the process. It was hard to watch and she was clearly overcome with emotion.
Here's the video:
I truly don't know how she got through that report. It was so difficult to watch.
Bryant clearly had great relationships with his daughters and his oldest Gianna (Gigi), was developing into a really good young basketball player. We now know she was on the helicopter with him and did not survive the crash.