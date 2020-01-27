VIDEO: Mike Breen Chokes Up Discussing Kobe Bryant, Says 'I Just Don't Feel Like Broadcasting'
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 26 2020
Like the rest of us, Mike Breen was having an incredibly difficult time on Sunday. While alluding to Kobe Bryant's death, the veteran NBA broadcaster choked up before the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets played on Sunday. As he fought back tears, Breen said, "I just don't feel like broadcasting."
Check out the clip below:
Breen was clearly fighting back tears as he said that, which makes it even more touching.
Breen is the a play-by-play announcer for the NBA on ABC and the lead announcer for the Knicks on the MSG Network. He's obviously covered Bryant's games for years now and observed him closely. This had to be an emotional day for him.
Bryant and his daughter Gianna were both killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning outside of Los Angeles. The sports world is still reeling and likely will be for some time.