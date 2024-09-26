Roundup: D-Rose, Barry Zito and a surprising ESPN firing
By Evan Bleier
After its return last week, The Big Lead's Roundup is back for another round fresh off the heels of yesterday's edition...Let's go...Hoops fans think they know why ESPN parted ways with top NBA reporter Zach Lowe...Does Derrick Rose belong in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame?...Retired hurler Barry Zito performed the national anthem at the last A's game in Oakland to get "closure"...What do the Lakers need in return to trade their first-round picks?...Report reveals Miami Dolphins' QB trade plans after Tua Tagovailoa injury...The Giants are aiming to end multiple streaks against the Cowboys on "Thursday Night Football"...PFT’s Week 4 2024 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms...Poland’s prime minister declared war on beavers...Caitlin Clark was a gift for WNBA and ESPN despite the Fever’s early exit from the postseason...Here's what to expect from her next season...What's to blame for Travis Kelce's not-so-swift start to the NFL season?...Check out the renderings Mets owner Steve Cohen revealed of his $8 billion proposed casino and entertainment complex next to Citi Field...
