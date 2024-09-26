Giants aim to end multiple streaks Thursday night
By Max Weisman
The game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football has suddenly become a lot more interesting. The Cowboys have dropped their last two games, looking unimpressive in both. The Giants got their first win of the season Sunday, 21-15, over the Cleveland Browns, equaling the Cowboys' only win of the season, 33-17 against the Browns, in Week 1.
New York has some added incentive to win Thursday night. The Giants have lost eight games in a row on Thursday, including two Thanksgiving games, with their last win coming in 2015 against Washington. The matchup is an old rivalry, and the Giants haven't beaten the Cowboys in their last six matchups, and only once in the last 14. They haven't beat the Cowboys with Dak Prescott at quarterback since Prescott's rookie season in 2016.
Additionally, there is pressure on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones has played in 13 primetime games throughout his career and has won only once, on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Commanders in 2022.
His primetime results are even worse than his record. In the Giants' primetime losses with Jones under center, New York loses by an average of 13.5 points. Right now the Cowboys are favored by six.
The game Thursday night has one more wrinkle to it. According to the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy, this will be the first time in franchise history that the Cowboys are playing on the road with only three days in between games. Dunleavy suspects it's because the NFL will usually schedule a Thursday night game for the Cowboys following their Thanksgiving game.
Both matchups between the Giants and Cowboys this season will take place on a Thursday. New York will play in Dallas in the Cowboys annual Thanksgiving Day home game.
Dallas and New York kick off at 8:15 p.m. Thursday night from MetLife Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video or on Fox in the team's local markets.