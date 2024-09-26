How Caitlin Clark can be even better in 2025 with the Indiana Fever
By Joe Lago
When asked what she plans to do now that her record-setting WNBA rookie season was over, Caitlin Clark said she might play some golf. A lot of golf.
"That's what I'm going to do until it gets too cold in Indiana," Clark told reporters after the Indiana Fever's season-ending 87-81 loss to the Connecticut Sun to complete a two-game first-round playoff series sweep Wednesday night. "So after all that, I'll become a professional golfer."
"Not too much, Babe," warned teammate Aliyah Boston. "Keep it to basketball."
Despite the early postseason exit, the Fever's first foray with Clark running point was an overwhelming success. Amid the immense hype and intense attention brought on by Clark's arrival as the No. 1 overall pick, Indiana overcame an awful 1-8 start to finish sixth in the WNBA standings with a respectable 20-20 record.
The Fever front office obviously will look to upgrade the roster this offseason, but the biggest question is whether shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell will remain in Indiana or leave via free agency.
The other question is just how much Clark can improve in Year 2.
ESPN reported Wednesday that Clark has no plans to play overseas, but Clark said she has yet to make that decision. General manager Lin Dunn said she would prefer that her 22-year-old franchise star to play some five-on-five basketball before next season.
Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and a league-best 8.4 assists, and she clearly benefited from the Paris Olympics break. She looked reenergized in the season's second half, scoring 23.1 points per game and shooting 43.5% from the field, including 37.0% from 3-point range.
The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant identified two areas where Clark can improve: offensive efficiency and defense.
Against tough defenses, like Connecticut's, Clark became too reliant on her 3-point shot and should look to drive to the basket more. She also needs to get better defensively. Merchant pointed out that the Sun capitalized on matchups against Clark with Marina Mabrey, who scored 27 points off the bench in Game 1.
"She needs to impact the game as a two-way player for Indiana to take the next step forward," Merchant wrote.
Expectations will be even higher for Clark's sophomore campaign. What Clark proved in her first WNBA season is that she clearly has the skills and drive to handle the pressure and raise the bar even more.
