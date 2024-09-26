Fans think they know why ESPN parted ways with another top NBA reporter
By Max Weisman
ESPN lost another senior basketball reporter Thursday, though this one was by choice. The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported Thursday afternoon that ESPN is laying off senior basketball writer Zach Lowe. The move is set to take place at the end of September.
Sources reportedly told Marchand that Lowe's seven figure annual salary was the biggest factor in the decision by ESPN. Lowe had been with the Worldwide Leader in Sports for 12 years, getting his start with the company owned blog Grantland, started by Bill Simmons. Lowe wrote for the website and appeared on television to discuss the NBA. He also hosted the 'Lowe Post' podcast.
When the news broke on X, fans quickly speculated the reasoning behind the decision. With the surprise retirement of ESPN's senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski earlier in September, ESPN is looking for a replacement. While Lowe certainly could have been that, fans see this layoff as further proof ESPN is going after Shams Charania.
RELATED: The Athletic's James L. Edwards leaving Pistons beat to cover Knicks
"The bag ESPN finna offer Shams keeps growing and growing," one fan said on X.
"Gotta find money for Shams 😂," another wrote.
"If laying off Zach Lowe was to create more salary for Shams it will be the biggest drop off in the history of sports writing," Podcaster Mike Vigil, who is not happy with the decision, posted.
"I'm assuming they're getting ready to sign Shams to a massive deal to replace Woj and didn't wanna pay Lowe his worth anymore," said one fan who speculated about Lowe's future. "This really stinks, hope he latches on with The Ringer or NBC/Amazon in the near future."
The next question is where Lowe will end up. The Ringer seems like a possible landing spot due to Lowe's pre-existing relationship with CEO Bill Simmons. NBC, who signed an 11-year media rights deal with the NBA, will begin to broadcast games beginning in the 2025-26 season. That's another possible landing spot for Lowe. He could also end up at The Athletic and go back to solely writing about the NBA.
No matter where Lowe's next stop is, ESPN is losing a significant piece to their NBA coverage.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: What’s behind Kelce’s seemingly Swift decline?
NBA: What would convince the Lakers to trade a first-round pick?
GOLF: 2024 President’s Cup preview