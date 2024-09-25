Report reveals Miami Dolphins' QB trade plans after Tua Tagovailoa injury
By Max Weisman
While Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for at least three more games on the injured reserve, the Dolphins are unlikely to make a trade for a quarterback.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Dolphins trading for a quarterback "doesn't seem likely at this point." A source told Fowler that the team is "not much into it at this time" when discussing potential trades.
Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve on September 17, five days after he suffered his third career concussion in a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The fifth-year quarterback out of Alabama is only 26-years-old.
Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Tuesday that Tagovailoa will meet with independent neurologists this week about his history of head injuries.
"The plan hasn’t changed. It’s been executed," he said. "That’s where it stands. I don’t know reports, who sources are, but people should talk to me. I’ve got the real information.”
For those wondering if Tagovailoa's latest concussion would push him to retire from football, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the young quarterback has no plans to walk away from the game.
The Dolphins play the Tennessee Titans Monday night and as of Wednesday, it's unclear who will start at quarterback. Skylar Thompson, who came in for Tagovailoa against Buffalo, suffered an injury in the third quarter of the Dolphins' 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Tim Boyle and Tyler Huntley, who the Dolphins signed the day they placed Tagovailoa on the IR, are the other quarterbacks currently on the roster. During his Tuesday press conference, McDaniel said Thompson would be the top option if healthy.
Miami has lost two straight since opening the season with a win and will look to get back into the win column Monday against Tennessee.
