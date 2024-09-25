Is Travis Kelce's slow start due to 'distractions' away from football?
By Joe Lago
Not far down the list of the Kansas City Chiefs' concerns is the surprisingly muted presence of Travis Kelce. The nine-time Pro Bowl tight end has been targeted just 12 times and caught only eight passes for 69 yards and no touchdowns. The numbers are far from his usual elite level of production.
Kelce had a season-best four receptions in last Sunday's 22-17 victory against the Atlanta Falcons as the Chiefs improved to 3-0, but what got people's attention was Kelce's seemingly dejected look on the bench. Pundits seized on his sideline demeanor this week, with former ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay voicing the loudest criticism.
"Are we not allowed to say that he's out of shape? That he's been partying all offseason?" McShay said on the "Gojo and Golic" podcast about Kelce's summer traveling with girlfriend and pop music star Taylor Swift on her "New Eras Tour" in Europe.
"I'm not blaming it on Taylor Swift. I'm not blaming anything. ... There's no one else doing more commercials than I think in the league. ... He's been at more events. He's doing more things socially. It's impossible to carry that schedule and still put in the same amount of time for football."
On Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid sought to set the record straight about Kelce's low offensive output, citing opponents' defensive game plans to lessen Kelce's impact.
"I know people are saying he's old or whatever, has distractions and all this, but defenses don't think that," Reid said. "And so we have another receiver (Rashee Rice) who plays opposite him that has a lot of yards and catches. And that's how this thing goes.
"Trav is fine. He's being Trav. He works his tail off, and he hasn't lost a step and all those things. He's not distracted — that's not the case. People are making sure they have him taken care of by some of these defenses."
Rob Gronkowski echoed Reid's sentiment about his fellow all-time great tight end. "It doesn't matter that he's not making plays right now. They are 3-0," Gronkowski said on Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show. "All that matters is the wins and loss column, and they're 3-0."
The least concerned about Kelce's slow start is Kelce himself. On his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Jason, Kelce talked about the frustrations of being double-covered by defenses. He's confident he'll be putting up big numbers as the Chiefs continue to progress on offense.
“I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards and all of that,” Kelce said. "I have the most fun when the ball is thrown my way. Who doesn’t? It has everything to do with execution, just making sure that we’re doing whatever we can to win these football games, man. That’s always going to be the goal."
