Roundup: A quarterback controversy, a struggling NFL QB and a college QB's shocking announcement
By Evan Bleier
After its return last week, The Big Lead's Roundup is back for another round on the heels of yesterday's edition...Let's go...A quarterback controversy might be brewing in Jacksonville...UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka's shocking announcement...Fantasy Football storylines to watch in Week 4: Rachaad White has a Bucky Irving problem...Netflix got the cold shoulder from FOX regarding Tom Brady...Warren Moon revealed his theory about what's causing Deshaun Watson's struggles with the Browns...Shohei Ohtani, whose 50th home run ball is already up for auction with an outrageous opening bid was granted GOAT status from Coach Prime...ProFootballTalk’s Week 4 2024 NFL power rankings...Ex-Jets host reveals why she has no sympathy for Brett Favre...With the MLB postseason on tap, the pitching rotation of the New York Yankees suffered a setback
Now a Viking, ex-Packer Aaron Jones is keeping it classy ahead of his return to Lambeau Field
NBA insider Shams Charania drawing interest from NBC, Amazon
Princeton University tops this year's college rankings
Threatened with jail over a scandal headlined by Brett Favre
"Postcards are the email of their day”: How cat memes went viral 100 years ago
Patriots owner Robert Kraft can't quit Tom Brady or his merchandise
Following Lions’ act, Tigers surge into playoff contention
Spending a night with the so-called "ManningCast"
Nearly 20 percent spike in Diddy music streams reported since indictment
Commissioner Gary Bettman shuts down latest NHL expansion reports
The triumphant return of Mascots v. Kids
Backyard Baseball '97 is coming back next month for $10
A game-ending triple-play sent the San Diego Padres back to the postseason
A deadlier 3-pointer for Jayson Tatum is bad news for the rest of the NBA
Men’s underwear brand Saxx and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby have teamed up. Get it?
A muddy dog who can't shake it off
