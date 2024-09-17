Stephen Vogt's emotional postgame remarks create AL Manager of the Year moment
By Joe Lago
Stephen Vogt should win American League Manager of the Year in just his first season as an MLB skipper. He's the betting favorite to win the award because of the way he has inspired a young Cleveland Guardians club to one of baseball's best records.
Under the 39-year-old Vogt, the Guardians are a remarkable 87-64, just a half-game behind the mighty New York Yankees for the AL's best mark. Cleveland also is closing in on the AL Central Division title with a five-game lead over the Kansas City Royals entering Tuesday's games.
RELATED: Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase is on verge of MLB history
When Vogt is honored as AL Manager of the Year, the team's accomplishments will be recounted. Amid all of the praise that will be sung, nothing will illustrate the strength of Vogt's bond with his young troops than his postgame press conference after Monday's 4-3 comeback victory against the Minnesota Twins.
Vogt spoke of the selflessness of his players and the maturity well beyond their years. "That room in there, they want to win. They don't care who gets the hit. ... They love each other, and they want to win," he said.
Vogt then got choked up talking about Kyle Manzardo's go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the players' genuine happiness for the rookie.
"The smile on his face, looking back at our dugout, that was incredible," Vogt said. "But my favorite part was (Josh) Naylor at second base standing there, watching (the home run) and cheering, waiting for him at home plate with a smile on his face. That's the kind of stuff that this team does."
And that's when he couldn't hold back his emotions — or his tears.
“I love these guys,” Vogt said. “They’re so much fun to watch. They love each other. They work hard. That was an emotional night. And to see two teammates come together like that, that’s powerful.”
There's no crying in baseball? Tom Hanks got that wrong in "A League of Their Own." As Steven Vogt showed after his team's come-from-behind win Monday night, crying is perfectly acceptable when there's so much joy surrounding a ballclub.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
NFL: Bryce Young might be the least of the Panthers’ problems
NFL: Malik Willis said what?!
CFB: Michigan changing gears at QB
GOLF: Jon Rahm just won a cool $18 million from LIV
MLB: Cleveland closer in a class by himself