PGA of America opens door for LIV Golf players to compete in Ryder Cup, PGA Championship
By Adam Woodard
When previously asked whether he’ll consider LIV Golf players for the 2025 Ryder Cup, U.S. captain Keegan Bradley said he wants the “12 best players” on his squad. It appears he’ll have his full slate of choices.
On Wednesday the PGA of America, which operates both the Ryder Cup and PGA Championship, announced that “any American player who qualifies for the Ryder Cup on points or is added to the U.S. team as a captain’s pick is eligible to compete.”
Brooks Koepka, who won the 2023 PGA Championship, represented the U.S. team last year in Rome as one of Zach Johnson’s captain’s picks. He finished seventh in the Ryder Cup points standings, one spot outside of automatic qualification. Most players earn points via PGA Tour events, while Koepka nearly qualified due to his past major championship performances. Despite his move to LIV Golf, Koepka was eligible for the team due to a stipulation in the PGA of America rules which allowed him to remain a PGA of America member via a grace period that ends in 2024.
With the door now open, Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are expected to be in consideration for the U.S. team next year, Sept. 25–28, at Bethpage Black in New York. Koepka is 7-6-2 in four previous Ryder Cup appearances for the U.S., while DeChambeau is 2-3-1 in two appearances.
