Roundup: David Beckham, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Woj bomb to end all Woj bombs
By Evan Bleier
For the first time since the previous TBL team published one of these back in April, The Roundup returned last night. Without further ado...Adrian Wojnarowski shocked the world by announcing he was retiring from ESPN and leaving millions of dollars behind to take over as the general manager of the men's basketball program at St. Bonaventure University...Now ESPN is going to have to replace him...Will Eli Manning, Luke Kuechly or Terrell Suggs be a first-ballot selection into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? We're going to find out...Speaking of HOFers, Rob Gronkowski told Kay Adams that Raiders tight end Brock Bowers is “on track” to be better than himself...In the other variety of football, David Beckham is prepping to talk about soccer with friends on TV just like Eli and his brother Peyton Manning...Star Manchester City midfielder Rodri said European soccer players may have "no other option" than to go on strike...Hypocrisy amongst LIV Golf and PGA Tour players is hurting pro golf...Steve Kerr revealed his angriest moment ever with forward Draymond Green
