Steve Sarkisian announces Texas starting quarterback for Saturday
By Max Weisman
The Texas Longhorns have made a decision for quarterback Saturday when they play Louisiana-Monroe. After coming in to relieve an injured Quinn Ewers in the second quarter of the Longhorns' 56-7 win over the UTSA Roadrunners, Arch Manning will start Texas' Saturday night game.
Manning, the nephew of NFL quarterbacking legends Peyton and Eli Manning, showed he has the potential to live up to his uncles. Manning went 9-for-12 with 223 yards and five total touchdowns in his second appearance of the season. He came in during the third quarter of Texas' Week 1 win over Colorado State when the result was already determined. Manning went 5-for-6 for 95 yards and two total touchdowns. Now, he'll start for the Longhorns.
Ewers left the game last Saturday with an abdominal strain, Sarkisian announced Monday. He was considered questionable for Saturday but is now out.
The pressure is on for Manning. He'll be the starting quarterback for Texas' first game ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll since the 2008 season. The Longhorns jumped Georgia after the Bulldogs struggled against unranked Kentucky, winning only by one point.
According to ESPN Bet, the two Texas quarterbacks both are in the Top 10 of Heisman odds. After Ewers' injury, the quarterback's odds fell to +1800 and Manning's performance landed him at +1600 to win College Football's most prestigious individual award. Manning's 67-yard rushing touchdown may have had something to do with the odds increase.
Manning's first start will be on SEC Network at 8 p.m. from Texas Memorial Stadium.
