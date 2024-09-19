Rory McIlroy breaks club mid-swing, nearly holes out for eagle at BMW PGA Championship
By Adam Woodard
Rory McIlroy’s weird year continued on Thursday in the first round of the DP World Tour’s 2024 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in England.
On the par-5 12th hole, McIlroy hit a bomb of a drive 332 yards down the fairway and had just 178 yards to the flagstick. For the world No. 3, that’s an easy 8-iron. But there was nothing easy about this 8-iron shot.
McIlroy’s clubhead snapped off the shaft at impact and he still somehow managed to not only find the green in two but stuff the approach to seven feet to set up an insane eagle chance. Even McIlroy was in utter disbelief at what happened.
McIlroy's reaction was priceless. Holding the pose was funny enough, but the subtle club twirl at the end was the cherry on top. The 35-year-old Northern Irishman missed the eagle putt but tapped in for birdie and ultimately shot a 5-under 67 in the first round on Thursday and sits near the top of the leaderboard.
