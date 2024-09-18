Eli Manning leads Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees for class of 2025
By Joe Lago
Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer? Is he a first-ballot Hall of Famer?
The former question has been popular fodder for bar debates. The latter query will be answered in the next balloting cycle for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which announced its list of 167 modern-era players for the 2025 class on Wednesday.
Manning, the quarterback of two Super Bowl championship teams with the New York Giants, headlines a group that includes 15 other first-time nominees. Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and ex-Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs could join Manning as first-ballot selections.
Marshawn Lynch, a five-time Pro Bowler who was the workhorse running back of the Seattle Seahawks' XLVIII title team, probably deserves to be voted in on his first try. However, voters might not be so motivated to back Lynch so quickly due to a cantankerous relationship with the media throughout his career.
The 50-person Hall of Fame Committee will pare the nominees list to 25 semifinalists this fall and then vote for 15 finalists. The committee will meet before Super Bowl LVIX in February to determine the next class, which can range between three to five modern-era players.
Most of the HOF discussion will fall on the candidacy of Manning, who was only a four-time Pro Bowl selection in his 16 NFL seasons. However, he is one of just six two-time Super Bowl MVPs — beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots both times — and he ranks 10th all time in both passing yards (57,023) and passing touchdowns (366).
Ten finalists from 2024 are back as nominees. The group includes running back Fred Taylor, wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne and tight end Antonio Gates.
