UNLV quarterback makes shocking announcement
By Max Weisman
NIL giveth and NIL taketh away. After starting the season 3-0, UNLV Runnin' Rebels quarterback Matthew Sluka announced Tuesday that he wouldn't play another game for UNLV this season.
Sluka, a transfer from Holy Cross, hinted at issues with his NIL deal as the reason he'll be redshirting this year in a post to his social media.
"I have decided to utilize my redshirt year and will not be playing in any additional games this season," he wrote in a post on X. "I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled."
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Sluka's NIL representation, Marcus Cromartie of Equity Sports, said an assistant coach verbally offered him $100,000 to play in Las Vegas, but when Sluka enrolled, UNLV's NIL collective didn't make an effort to pay that amount. After months of Cromartie reaching out to address the issue, the school offered a contract of $3,000 per month for the next four months, $88,000 less than what Sluka was originally offered.
Sluka's decision could have ripple effects on UNLV's football program for years. If a high schooler or even a transfer is thinking about heading to Vegas and is promised a nice NIL package, why would they believe the program that reportedly isn't honoring what Sluka was promised?
The decision will almost certainly affect this season as well. At 3-0, UNLV is in a great position to contend for the Group of 5's College Football Playoff spot. They aren't ranked in the Top 25, but received votes in this week's AP Poll and are the second-highest-ranked Group of 5 team behind conference foe Boise State. They'll now try and reach the playoff without their starting quarterback.
Sluka had thrown for 318 yards, six touchdowns and one interception, adding 253 yards and a touchdown on the ground, in their first three games. The other quarterbacks on UNLV's roster, Hajj-Malik Williams and Cameron Friel have one pass between the two of them this season. One will have to step up as UNLV gets into their conference schedule. They open up Mountain West play Saturday when they host Fresno State.
