NFL icon reveals theory behind Deshaun Watson's struggles with Browns
By Enzo Flojo
The Cleveland Browns are fresh off a painful Week 3 loss to the New York Giants, falling 21-15 in a game they desperately needed to win. Once again, the offense faltered, and questions continue to swirl around quarterback Deshaun Watson’s inability to elevate his team.
With mounting pressure on the Browns to consider alternatives for their struggling signal-caller, NFL icon Warren Moon has offered his perspective on what might be hindering Watson’s performance.
In a recent interview shared by TMZ Sports, Moon attributed Watson's struggles to the unresolved legal issues that have followed him since his arrival in Cleveland.
“He’s still dealing with a lot of that crap from a couple of years ago with the lawsuits,” Moon remarked. "Every time he steps on the field, it seems like he’s playing with a heavy mind.”
Moon went further, suggesting that Watson may be trying too hard to recapture his previous form, resulting in forced throws and costly mistakes.
"He’s pressing, and it’s clear he’s not able to focus the way he needs to," Moon added.
Watson's stats through three games support this assessment—completing just 57.8 percent of his passes for 551 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions, numbers far below expectations for a quarterback of his caliber.
While Moon’s theory offers some sympathy for Watson, it raises a crucial question for Cleveland: how long can the Browns wait for him to bounce back? With the 2025 NFL Draft looming and rising speculation about benching Watson, the Browns may be nearing a critical crossroads.
