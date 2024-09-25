New York Yankees suffer setback before MLB postseason
By Max Weisman
The New York Yankees are one win away from clinching their second AL East title in three years. Ahead of their game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday, New York received some bad news about one of their pitchers.
Nestor Cortes was scheduled to start Wednesday night against Baltimore but was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left elbow flexor strain. Cortes had allowed one earned run in his last 15-and-a-third innings pitched. According to ESPN's Jorge Castillo, Nestor said he could return if the Yankees make a deep playoff run.
New York called up Cody Poteet from Triple-A and announced Marcus Stroman would be starting Wednesday night's game instead.
Cortes had pitched 174.1 innings this season with a 3.77 ERA and 162 strikeouts. According to YES Network's Jack Curry, Cortes could have been used as a starter or reliever in the playoffs.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani granted GOAT status from an all-time sports great
Assuming the Yankees clinch the AL East -- they need to win one game or have the Orioles lose one game -- they'll also clinch a first round bye in the playoffs, meaning they automatically make the ALDS. The Yankees also sit 1.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for home field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. If they secure that, they'll face either the four or five seed in the division series.
New York still has a solid rotation heading into October. The Yankees 3.69 ERA is the sixth-best in the league.
MORE TOP STORIES FROM THE BIG LEAD
NFL: ”Everything’s on the table” for struggling Jags
MLB: Deion gives Shohei GOAT status
SPORTS MEDIA: FOX rejects Netflix request for Tom Brady