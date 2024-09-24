Netflix's request for Tom Brady reportedly rejected by Fox
By Joe Lago
To get into the NFL broadcasting business, Netflix is paying a reported $150 million for its Christmas Day doubleheader this season. The streaming giant's holiday showcase comprises games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.
The NFL games are being billed as Netflix's highest-profile live sporting events ever. So it makes sense that the company would try to make the biggest splash possible with its broadcasting crews.
According to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Netflix sought the services of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady for one of the Christmas Day games, but it had its request rejected by Fox.
It's not surprising Fox said no. The company has 375 million reasons to maintain its exclusivity with Brady after making him the highest-paid broadcaster with a record 10-year, $375 million contract.
Also, broadcasters are partners of the NFL, not each other. They're not expected to participate in any type of synergy with other rights holders, although the NBA has enjoyed successful crossover between ESPN and TNT with talent appearing on each other's programming.
The Post reports that Netflix is interested in Greg Olsen, who was surprisingly replaced by Brady as Fox's No. 1 NFL analyst, as well as CBS announcers Ian Eagle and Nate Burleson and Eagle's son, Ian, a play-by-play announcer for NBC.
Fox is "contemplating" a loan arrangement for Olsen. Being one of the best in the business, the former NFL tight end would be a coup for Netflix.
Why would CBS play nice with Netflix? Because CBS Sports is producing the games for the streaming giant.
