A quarterback controversy might be brewing in Jacksonville
By Max Weisman
Following the Jacksonville Jaguars 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills Monday night, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters he isn't ruling anything out when it comes to changes the team may make, even at the most important position.
"There has to be changes, whether it's play design, personnel, everything," Pederson said. "Everything's on the table, let's call it, and those are all things that I have to look at, we have to look at as a staff and make the adjustments."
When asked if changes made would apply to the quarterback position Pederson reiterated that anything is possible as he evaluates the team.
"You say everything is on the table, we've got to take a look at injury," he said. "Tonight, we had some guys injured. Could be moved that way. Could be performance. It's all things we have to evaluate as we move forward."
Jaguars starting QB Trevor Lawrence has struggled through the first three weeks, throwing for a combined 560 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Since being the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence has a 20-33 record, including three losses to open the 2024 season.
He was benched in favor of Mac Jones midway through the fourth quarter Monday night. Jones, who was traded to his hometown team in exchange for a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots, didn't fare much better than Lawrence. He was five-for-eight with 22 yards and a fumble in the two drives he played.
When asked if his quarterback needs to play better, Pederson put criticism on the entire team.
"I need everybody to coach and play better," he said. "Let's leave it at that."
"We've got the right guys. The right guys are in the room, and the right leaders," Pederson added. "I've got to figure out a way to get more out of them, and it's not more from practicing harder, longer. It's just getting more, whether it's leadership during games, how they address the team, whatever that looks like. Those are the things I got to figure out."
Jacksonville will look to get their first win of the season at Houston on Sunday. Unless things change, Lawrence will be under center, but as Pederson said nothing is being ruled out.
