Shohei Ohtani granted GOAT status from an all-time sports great
By Joe Lago
Shohei Ohtani continues to do things never seen before in Major League Baseball. His latest unprecedented feat: Becoming the first player ever to reach 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. And he established the 50-50 club with arguably the greatest individual hitting performance ever.
Since becoming Mr. 50-50, Ohtani has drawn praise from the sports world's biggest stars, including LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes. On Tuesday, one of the greatest of all time in American sports anointed the Los Angeles Dodgers star with GOAT status.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders took time in his weekly press conference to deem Ohtani a living sports legend at the level of Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.
"Ohtani, he's incredible, man," Sanders said. "I mean you can compare him to the Jordans and the Tom Bradys of the world. That's who he is. He's doing things that we haven't fathomed."
What would Sanders know about playing baseball? Plenty.
In addition to being a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Sanders played nine seasons with four MLB teams when he wasn't being the greatest cover cornerback in NFL history. He hit .263 with a .711 OPS as an outfielder with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.
While he only hit 39 home runs in 2,123 at-bats, Sanders flashed his speed on the base paths, stealing 186 bases in his 641 MLB games. In 1997, he had a career-best 56 steals while hitting .273 for the Reds.
As they say, game recognizes game. Sanders has great appreciation for what Ohtani has accomplished this season because he truly understands just how astounding it is for anyone to have established new standards for power and speed at levels previously thought to be impossible.
