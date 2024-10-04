College Football 2024: Best uniform combinations of Week 6
By Tyler Reed
Week 6 of the college football season has arrived. The league is entering the thick of conference play as teams look to avoid any major slip-ups on their way to the first 12-team playoff. One of the best things about college football has been the expansion of uniform designs. Equipment teams around the country want their team to look the best, week in and week out.
Today, we look at the best uniform combinations of Week 6 of the college football season, and boy, do we have some looks this week.
Iowa State
The Iowa State Cyclones are bringing the icy whites to Ames on Saturday, as the team has a massive Big-12 showdown with the Baylor Bears on Saturday. The Cyclones are currently 4-0, with dreams of the College Football Playoff dancing in their head. On Saturday night, Baylor may only see a flash of white as the Cyclones knock them down for the count.
Ole Miss
Ole Miss tasted defeat for the first time this season when the Kentucky Wildcats broke the hearts of everyone in Oxford. This week, the Rebels will travel to South Carolina looking to regain the respect of the college football world, and they will do so with some of the best uniforms in the game. Iowa State isn't the only team that can wear icy whites, as Ole Miss will be rocking a sleek combo of powder blue and white.
TCU
The TCU Horned Frogs will be under the lights tonight when they face 1-4 Houston. The Horned Frogs will not be the Cinderella darlings that we know them as this season. But this new look they're rocking tonight is enough to make you want to cheer for them. Fear the frog, or in this case, fear the intimidating Power Ranger that stands before you,
That's not a slight, coming from a Power Rangers dork like me.
Boise State
The look of the weekend belongs to the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos are rocking a throwback that mirrors those of the Denver Broncos. Something about a blue and orange color combination will always steal my heart. The Broncos welcome Utah State to the Smurf turf on Saturday night and will look to become 4-1 when things are all said and done.
Win or lose, no one can deny that the Broncos will look their best on Saturday night.