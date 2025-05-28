Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw disses Aaron Rodgers amid Pittsburgh's interest
By Matt Reed
The entire NFL is wondering what is going to happen for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason as the team awaits a quarterback decision from one of the most polarizing figures in professional football; Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers and the New York Jets mutually parted ways after the 2024 season, and while nobody knows what the veteran's intentions are heading into the next campaign all signs have pointed towards the ex-Green Bay Packer becoming the next Steelers starter.
However, one legend of the Steelers organization has made his feelings known about Pittsburgh's interest in Rodgers, especially given that his decision about continuing to play in the NFL has taken abnormally long.
Former Super Bowl-winning quarterback and Fox broadcaster Terry Bradshaw was asked about the Rodgers situation recently and he very bluntly called it "a joke."
That guy needs to stay in California," Bradshaw said. "Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there."
While it was an interesting way to phrase his displeasure to say the least, one thing is for sure and it's that if the Rodgers saga carries on much longer as the summer approaches the entire Steelers fanbase with have serious questions for Mike Tomlin and Co. after missing the playoffs yet again last season.
Pittsburgh currently has veteran Mason Rudolph and late-round rookie quarterback Will Howard taking snaps in their offseason training program, however, it's likely that the Steelers will continue to wait for a Rodgers answer.
