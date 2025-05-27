Steelers' rookie QB would have no choice but to learn under Aaron Rodgers this season
By Tyler Reed
The quarterback position has been the biggest weakness of the Pittsburgh Steelers since Ben Roethlisberger decided to retire after the 2021 season.
Last season, the franchise tried the plug-and-play strategy with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. Ask the fanbase how that went, and they'll probably give you a very direct answer.
So, maybe going young is the right decision. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Steelers selected former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.
In a recent interview with Kay Adams on an episode of her show 'Up & Adams', Howard was asked about the possiblity of Aaron Rodgers joining the team at some point this offseason.
Howard didn't shy away from the answer. The national championship-winning quarterback said he wouldn't mind learning under a former league MVP like Rodgers.
It's the correct answer; however, would Howard even have a say in the organization bringing in Rodgers? The answer would be unequivocally, no.
Rodgers has teased joining the Steelers during a recent Q&A with fans, and it feels like it is the only logical place for him to play this upcoming season.
However, this only goes one of two ways. One, Rodgers resurrects his career and leaves on a high note into retirement. Two, this goes up in flames, and the future Hall of Famer burns down the franchise on his way out. Option two would sure be fun to watch unfold.
