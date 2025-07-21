MLB's oldest player gets opportunity to extend his career to 21 seasons
The first time Rich Hill pitched in Wrigley Field, the starting pitcher for the Chicago Cubs was Hall of Famer Greg Maddux. The next time will be Tuesday.
According to multiple reports Monday, the Kansas City Royals are promoting Hill from Triple-A Omaha. The 45-year-old left-hander is expected to start Tuesday's game in Chicago, where his career began 20 years ago.
Hill will become the first 45-year-old to appear in a game since Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki in 2019. By pitching for the 14th team in his career, Hill will tie a major league record set by Edwin Jackson.
Hill is 90-74 with a 4.01 ERA in 386 games (248 starts) for the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland A's, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Mets, Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres.
The back of Hill's baseball card lists enough accomplishments to challenge the acceptable minimum font size on a piece of cardboard. But the pitcher is more than a novelty act. The Royals are 48-52, trying to close a 5.5-game gap in the American League Wild Card standings before the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
Hill recently became the oldest pitcher since Nolan Ryan to record 10 strikeouts in a professional game. He allowed only one run across seven innings in his last two starts with Triple-A Omaha.
Now he'll get a chance to try his 90-mph fastball and assortment of curveballs against major league hitters, and offer a shred of inspiration to middle-aged men everywhere.
