ESPN drops highly-questionable 'best quarterbacks' rankings ahead of 2025 season
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL season is less than two months away from kicking off, and fans are already in prime form debating the most important position in football after ESPN released its highly-controversial quarterback rankings heading into the new year.
RELATED: 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings wants new deal or trade before 2025 NFL season
ESPN's rankings dropped Monday, and the sports media giant talked to various NFL general managers, head coaches and league executives to come up with their top 10 rankings pertaining to the quarterback position.
While it shouldn't come as a surprise to see names like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen gracing the top two places on the list, a couple of names that were surprisingly left off or under ranked in the eyes of fans have certainly stirred up drama online.
Arguably, the biggest name with controversy surrounding it was Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts, who checked in at number nine, behind players like Matthew Stafford, Justin Herbert and even second-year QB Jayden Daniels.
Despite Hurts' Super Bowl run last season that helped deliver the Eagles their second championship in the past decade, the Philadelphia star continues to be undervalued in the eyes of the league.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Phillies make incredible $50k gesture to pitcher Cristopher Sanchez after All-Star snub
NBA: ESPN NBA reporter reveals four teams have been interested in trading for LeBron James
SPORTS MEDIA: WWE fans disappointed after Goldberg's retirement speech cut short on NBC
VIRAL: Rapper Drake disses LeBron James after covering up tattoo with another NBA superstar