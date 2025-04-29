Eagles’ Eli Ricks swoons over Ivanka Trump after White House visit
By Josh Sanchez
The NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl 41 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs went down on Monday and it had social media buzzing.
Most people were sounding off on Saquon Barkley and his premature visit to play golf and have dinner with President Donald Trump, while others were discussing star players like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith skipping the team's trip to D.C.
Another person who got the internet talking was defensive back Eli Ricks, who joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft.
Ricks took to social media after the visit to let the world know that he was in awe of Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump.
“Donald [Trump] daughter is beautiful damn,” Ricks wrote on X. “After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type.” He also reposted a series of photos of Ivanka from the event.
Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, was not in attendance for the event, but something tells me Ricks wouldn't have reacted any differently if he was.
You always have to shoot your shot.
Ricks has seen very limited action throughout his two-year career, recording only 21 tackles and three passes defensed in 23 games.
