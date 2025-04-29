The Big Lead

Eagles’ Eli Ricks swoons over Ivanka Trump after White House visit

Eli Ricks, a defensive back for the Philadelphia Eagles, had one thing on his mind after the team's White House visit and it was the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

By Josh Sanchez

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks during practice at the Neo Quimica Arena.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks during practice at the Neo Quimica Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The NFL champion Philadelphia Eagles' visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl 41 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs went down on Monday and it had social media buzzing.

Most people were sounding off on Saquon Barkley and his premature visit to play golf and have dinner with President Donald Trump, while others were discussing star players like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith skipping the team's trip to D.C.

Another person who got the internet talking was defensive back Eli Ricks, who joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 draft.

MORE: Saquon Barkley responds to Donald Trump backlash ahead of Eagles White House visit

Ricks took to social media after the visit to let the world know that he was in awe of Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

“Donald [Trump] daughter is beautiful damn,” Ricks wrote on X. “After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type.” He also reposted a series of photos of Ivanka from the event.

Ivanka's husband, Jared Kushner, was not in attendance for the event, but something tells me Ricks wouldn't have reacted any differently if he was.

MORE: Donald Trump roasts Giants for letting Saquon Barkley leave during Eagles' White House visit

You always have to shoot your shot.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks stands on the field during warm ups before a 2024 NFC wild card game.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks stands on the field during warm ups before a 2024 NFC wild card game. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ricks has seen very limited action throughout his two-year career, recording only 21 tackles and three passes defensed in 23 games.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

RANKINGS: Top 10 most hated teams in sports

NBA: Refs admit they missed crucial foul call in Knicks' close win over Pistons

NFL: Bills GM Brandon Beane rips 'dumbest' criticism of Buffalo's draft by local radio show

SPORTS MEDIA: Embattled executive fired by Fox Sports releases statement

WNBA: Caitlin Clark feels bigger and better at Indiana Fever training camp ahead of WNBA season

Home/NFL