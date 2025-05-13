PGA Tour star gives wild Kardashians comparison to PGA Championship course
By Matt Reed
Heading into this week's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, there's been a lot made of the golf course after all the rainy weather in the Charlotte area early in the week. However, now that the tournament is getting closer to teeing off there have been some funny comments made about the course selection for such a big event.
Veteran PGA Tour pro Hunter Mahan was one of the players that had thoughts on Quail Hollow, and it's pretty evident that he's not the biggest supporter of it for one of golf's four major tournaments.
Mahan compared the exquisite course to "a Kardashian" and called it a venue that "lacks soul or character." While his analogy was certainly entertaining it definitely isn't a glowing endorsement for the PGA Championship course or the Kardashian family.
