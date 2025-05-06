Justin Bieber uses signature Tiger Woods fist pump after draining a putt
By Matt Reed
When he's not recording bangers in the music studio apparently Justin Bieber has time to hit the golf course and drain incredible putts.
The Canadian recording artist recently posted a video on social media of him hitting a tough left-to-right breaking putt that he followed up with an emphatic fist pump. Bieber has always been known for his sports fandom, especially being a massive hockey fan.
However, the fist pump he displayed was good enough to mimic that of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who has shown off similar emotions over the years on the golf course after some of his most amazing shots at The Masters and other big tournaments.
Earlier this year, Bieber was spotted on the golf course hitting an awesome driver shot off the deck while joined by former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey.
