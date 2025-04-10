Sidney Crosby shows up Paul Skenes in skills competition at Pat McAfee's live show
By Matt Reed
Pat McAfee is arguably the biggest name in sports media right now as he continues to forge an unprecedented path in the industry by doing things in his own unique way.
That was the case once again Wednesday night when McAfee and his crew hosted a massive live show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania that included a number of major stars from the area, including Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and Penguins legend Sidney Crosby.
McAfee is known for his generosity and has given away massive sums of money to his fans and charities over the years, which continued during the live show when he got Skenes and Crosby involved.
During a football-throwing challenge that could've won a fan up to $1 million, Skenes' throw was just a bit low and outside of the target. However, Crosby made good on that miss by drilling his attempt and sending the Pittsburgh crowd into a frenzy.
Later on in the show, McAfee did a game where he dropped a puck down a giant board to pick out a winner that went home with $2 million, however, the crowd was furious when they showed the winner was a Philadelphia Eagles fan on the big screen.
