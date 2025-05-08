New York Knicks make NBA Playoffs history with comeback wins
By Matt Reed
The New York Knicks are having the most unlikely run in the NBA Playoffs second round against the Boston Celtics, and as Tom Thibadeau's team goes up 2-0 on their Eastern Conference rivals they've made significant history in the process.
RELATED: Road teams make NBA history with incredible NBA Playoffs momentum
For the second straight game in this series, the Knicks have come back from 20 or more points down and won against Boston, which is something no team has ever done in the history of the NBA Playoffs.
New York has certainly put themselves into some precarious positions earlier in this postseason, and yet, Jalen Brunson and Co. don't seem to mind playing hard until the final whistle despite facing an extremely talented Celtics team.
The Knicks were one of four road teams this postseason run to win their first meeting in the conference semifinals, along with the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers.
As the series shifts back to Madison Square Garden for the next two games, the Knicks have the chance to do the unthinkable and sweep the number two seeded Celtics, who have had hopes of repeating as NBA champions on their minds since they hoisted the trophy last June.
