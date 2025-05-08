Paul Pierce promised to pay a very painful price if Celtics lost Game 2 to Knicks
By Joe Lago
Being a Boston Celtics legend, Paul Pierce can be excused for not hiding his bias when making NBA playoff predictions. He might want to keep his bold proclamations to just game outcomes, though.
On Wednesday, Pierce expressed so much confidence that his C's would beat the New York Knicks that he made a crazy promise about how he would commute to work on Thursday if Boston lost again in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
"If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home, I promise you I'm walking here tomorrow," Pierce declared on FS1's "Speak."
"I'm walking here. I'm walking here. Fifteen miles! I'm walking here. In my robe, no shoes on, bare feet. If the Celtics lose tonight, I'm walking. I'm telling you right now."
"Ain't no way," he added about the possibility of Boston losing Game 2 after a series-opening 108-105 overtime defeat to the Knicks.
(Record scratch)
Pierce's Celtics let another 20-point lead slip away and lost again at home to the Knicks, who rallied for a 91-90 comeback win to take a 2-0 series lead.
Will Pierce make good on his vow to walk to the FS1 studios on Thursday? He's definitely mulling walking routes.
After Boston's latest collapse, Pierce tweeted a screenshot of his phone's maps app, which listed an eight-hour, two-minute journey. And he got the distance wrong, too. It's 20.2 miles from his home to work, not 15.
