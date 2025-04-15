Georgia Amoore rocks custom design created by Russell Westbrook for WNBA Draft
By Tyler Reed
This past Monday was a big night for women's basketball as the 2025 WNBA Draft took place. To no surprise, UConn Final Four hero Paige Bueckers was the first player off the board, as the former Huskies star will now be the face of the Dallas Wings.
However, no team was busier in the WNBA Draft than the Washington Mystics. The Mystics had three top ten picks, and their selections were crafted to create quite a young core.
With those three picks, the Mystics selected Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and Georgia Amoore. Amoore spent last season with Kentucky after transferring from Virginia Tech.
The Wildcats' star is the first player from the program to be drafted in the first round since Rhyne Howard went first overall in 2022.
It's a new journey for the college basketball star, and she came out firing on all cylinders as her custom look she wore for her big night was created by one of the biggest stars in the NBA.
The new Mystics star partnered with Russell Westbrook, who created her look for the WNBA orange carpet.
Westbrook's brand, 'Honor The Gift', helped create the custom look for the new star of the Washington-based team. As fate would have it, Westbrook became a crowd favorite during his short stint with the Washington Wizards, and now, Amoore will look to do the same.
