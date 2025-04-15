Paige Bueckers already has a pro contract richer than her WNBA rookie deal
By Joe Lago
Paige Bueckers underwent the formality of being the 2025 WNBA Draft's No. 1 overall pick Monday when the Dallas Wings selected the UConn star.
Before Bueckers was drafted by the WNBA, she already had a lucrative pro contract in place.
According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Bueckers signed a three-year deal with Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier that completed its inaugural season in March.
Bueckers' first-year salary with Unrivaled will exceed the amount of her rookie contract with the Wings, sources told Andrews. As the top overall pick, Bueckers is slated to make $78,831 in her first season, according to the WNBA rookie wage scales.
Last year, Bueckers gained equity in Unrivaled through an NIL deal. While the new league was playing its first season, the three-time All-American guard was busy leading the Huskies to the program's 12th national championship.
Unrivaled has yet to land the No. 1 overall pick of last year's WNBA Draft — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. The 2024 Rookie of the Year turned down a mega deal similar to Lionel Messi's MLS contract and opted to take a break from competitive basketball during the WNBA offseason.
