Paige Bueckers' brother Drew sends adorable message ahead of national championship
By Josh Sanchez
UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers is looking to cap off her legacy with a national championship on Sunday, April 6. The former No. 1 recruit and National Player of the Year has battled through injuries in her career, but is ready to stamp herself among UConn legends.
Ahead of Sunday's championship game, Bueckers received a heartwarming message from her little brother Drew that will have you wonder who is cutting onions.
MORE: Paige Bueckers deflects credit for 40-point game, gives UConn teammates their flowers
This is what March Madness is all about.
"You’re such a great role model to me because you help people. You’re funny. You’re kind. And you’re always there for others," Drew said in his sweet speach.
This season, Bueckers is averaging 20 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.
Bueckers and the Huskies will face off against Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3:00 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena on ABC and ESPN, with live streaming available on ESPN+.
