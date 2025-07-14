Paige Bueckers outscores Caitlin Clark to reach impressive WNBA milestone
Paige Bueckers' first season with the Dallas Wings won't end with a playoff appearance; they have the second-worst record in the WNBA at the moment. However, she's been showing exactly what makes her one of the most hyped prospects ever, performing at an All-Star level individually.
Bueckers recently played against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. And even though her team lost the game convincingly, Bueckers led both teams in scoring with 21 points. She shot 9-15 from the field, made two three-pointers, and dished out four assists.
And if this game-best performance wasn't enough, it helped her reach a WNBA milestone faster than any player has managed since Diana Taurasi herself.
Paige has already accumulated more than 300 points, 50 rebounds, and 50 assists in her rookie season. That makes her the fastest guard to reach that mark since Taurasi did it in 2004. Nearly two decades have gone by in the W since someone has done what Bueckers has.
It also doesn't hurt that she did this on a night that Clark had just 14 points, although she did also notch 13 assists and help her team to a win. The rivalry between the two has been ongoing since Paige was drafted, and hopefully, her team will grow equally competitive in the coming years.
Bueckers will play on Team Collier in the WNBA All-Star game, and she will be looking to make a statement on the night against Clark's team as well.
