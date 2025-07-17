Victor Wembanyama’s newest injury update will excite NBA fans
The San Antonio Spurs' 2024-25 NBA season effectively ended when they announced that Victor Wembanyama would be out in February. What looked like a DPOY campaign came to an abrupt end, and it was a major cause of concern for basketball fans all around the globe.
Wembanyama had a blood clot issue in his shoulder, which is also known as DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis). It's similar to the health issues that ended Chris Bosh's career, but with Wemby's age taken into account, it seems he has recovered from it just fine.
“I'm officially cleared to return. It just happened, I got the green light from the Spurs' medical staff just a few hours ago (last Friday). Phew, I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again," the Frenchman told L'Equipe.
This is great news for the French National Team as it will allow him to ramp up for over a month in preparation for EuroBasket in August. It's also exciting for NBA fans as it's quite clear that the injury won't derail his career like some suspected it could.
Wemby averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game last season for San Antonio. His health is the only thing that can stop him from becoming a dominant force who will one day rank amongst the greatest to ever do it. For now, the young Frenchman will be focused on getting back to his best.
