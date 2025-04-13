Paddy Pimblett makes impressive case to be next MMA star after UFC 314 win
By Tyler Reed
The fight game is a simple concept. Fans need someone to cheer and for the most part, someone to boo with every strain in their voice.
The UFC has created many stars who have built legacies inside the octagon. Names like Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Israel Adesanya, and Chuck Liddell. However, the company is hungry to see a new title holder be the face that runs the place.
The company may have its next star in lightweight Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett became an instant crowd favorite in his UFC debut, and UFC 314 was a massive moment in his MMA career.
Pimblett met Michael Chandler in the co-main event of UFC 314. Good news for the UFC, Pimblett had arguably his best performance inside the octagon, finishing Chandler in the third round of their five-round bout.
The win gives Pimblett an impressive victory over a top-ten fighter; however, now the quest for the lightweight title begins.
Challenging Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title will be no easy task, and a quick loss could hurt the UFC when creating its next star.
However, another win by Pimblett, it is just a matter of time before the England-born fighter gets his opportunity to become one of the best in the world with a lightweight title shot.
