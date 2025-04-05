Former UFC champ Henry Cejudo body slams hit-and-run driver in his gold silk pajamas
By Josh Sanchez
If you're going to cause trouble in someone's neighborhood, make sure one of the residents isn't an Olympic wrestling gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion. Henry Cejudo let one man learn that the hard way.
According to TMZ Sports, a car crashed into Cejudo's nextdoor neighbor's house on Friday night and attempted to flee the scene.
Cejudo's neighbor attempted to stop the fleeing suspect, but the driver allegedly punched the neighbor in the mouth. That's when Cejudo jumped into action while still wearing his golden silk pajamas and let the driver know what he was dealing with.
The former champ-champ gave an interview on the local news to discuss the situation which led Cejudo body-slamming the man who was behind the wheel.
“You can see inside this room, if someone was standing in there, they would be dead. All these kids are lucky to be alive,” Cejudo said, per MMAjunkie.com. “Once they got out I told them, ‘Hey, you guys aren’t going nowhere.’ The owner of this house tried to stop them and said you need to be held accountable. One of them ended up (punching) my neighbor, and that’s when I had to step in.
“Pretty much all my neighbours came in to fight the situation. I ended up lifting him, dropping him, slapped him around a little bit and just pretty much controlled him.”
What a legend.
Cejudo is a former flyweight and bantamweight UFC champion. Before entering mixed martial arts, he won the gold medal in wrestling at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China. At the time, he was the youngest American wrestling medalist in history at 21 years old.
It's safe to say that he's still got it.
