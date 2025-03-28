Conor McGregor reveals secret motivation for Ireland presidential bid
By Josh Sanchez
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been making headlines for everything but fighting. Whether it was visiting Donald Trump in the White House on St. Paddy's Day or announcing a run to become President of Ireland, McGregor is just flying by the seat of his pants.
This week, during a Bare Knuckle FC press conference, McGregor spoke about his presidential bid and revealed one of the reasons he wants to run.
McGregor, despite not fighting in a meaningful fight in nearly half a decade, said he would love to compete in an MMA fight as the president of his home country.
"And now entering the octagon, The Notorious President of Ireland," McGregor told the media. "That's part of why I want to do it!"
With the state of politics in 2025, no one should be surprised that we have gotten to this point.
McGregor last fought in the UFC when he suffered a gruesome broken leg injury in the first round against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor has lost three of his last four fights.
As for whether he ever returns to the Octagon remains to be seen, but UFC president Dana White and McGregor have been teasing a potential return for the past year.
What we've learned, however, is that no one should be holding their breath.
