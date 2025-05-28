The Big Lead

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton records legendary first half stats in NBA Playoffs

The Pacers guard nearly had a triple double in just 24 minutes of action against the New York Knicks.

By Matt Reed

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts with Myles Turner against the New York Knicks during the 2025 NBA Playoffs
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton reacts with Myles Turner against the New York Knicks during the 2025 NBA Playoffs / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The NBA Playoffs have had some unbelievable close games in the Indiana Pacers series against the New York Knicks, and a big reason why the Pacers lead against their Eastern Conference rivals is their star guard Tyrese Haliburton and his massive contributions across the board.

Haliburton was named The Athletic's 'most overrated" player in an anonymous NBA poll earlier in the season, but his showing in the playoffs has shown that he's incredibly underrated based on what he's been able to do for the Pacers.

In just one half of action Tuesday night, Haliburton was one rebound away from posting a triple-double against the Knicks after dropping 20 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

If Indiana manages to make it back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000, the Pacers will certainly have to thank Haliburton for his huge showings throughout the postseason as they look to take home an NBA championship.

