Tyrese Haliburton's dad being banned from NBA Playoffs is correct decision
By Tyler Reed
The Indiana Pacers have a chance to really hammer the nail in the coffin of the New York Knicks with a win on Sunday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
With a win, the Pacers would go up 3-0 in the series, all but finishing off any hopes of Knicks fans seeing their team make the NBA Finals.
RELATED: Charles Barkley demands the NBA 'free' Tyrese Haliburton's father
One fan that will not be in attendance for the big game in Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the father of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, John Haliburton.
You may remember that Tyrese's father was banned from coming to the games after a bizarre moment that saw John rush the floor and go at Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after a Pacers postseason win.
There have been a few pleas, even from Tyrese, to have his father's ban lifted so he can watch his son in the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the ban should stay.
If a regular fan were to do what Haliburton did, Antetokounmpo would have sent them to the shadow realm, and rightfully so, in my opinion.
Sure, seeing Haliburton in the crowd of Madison Square Garden would be instant clicks and ratings. Knicks fans may have even brought in bags of garbage to throw at him. Keeping Haliburton on the sidelines is the right call.
This wouldn't even be a discussion if Ted from section 230 came stumbling down to the court.
