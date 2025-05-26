The Big Lead

New York Knicks make NBA playoffs history with 20-point comeback victory

The Knicks have achieved something in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Pacers that no team has achieved in the same NBA postseason.

By Divij Kulkarni

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts against the Indiana Pacers during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns reacts against the Indiana Pacers during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks saved their season in Game 3 on Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers. Having gone 2-0 down during the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks made a miraculous comeback to make the series competitive.

Karl-Anthony Towns had a massive fourth quarter, scoring a whopping 20 points to lead New York to an unlikely 106-100 victory. The team had gone down by 20 points during the second quarter, but they pulled it all back to secure the win. And in doing so, the Knicks made NBA Playoffs history.

This was the third time during this postseason alone that the Knicks have summitted a 20-point deficit to get a win. No other franchise has achieved three comebacks of 20 points or more in the same postseason run.

New York did it to win Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics. And while that mojo has deserted them in this round, they found it again in Game 3. Indiana had made a monstrous comeback of their own in Game 1, so this was a taste of their own medicine.

Jalen Brunson and company will now gain the confidence that the series is still winnable. No team has ever come back from down 3-0, but 2-1 is a lot more manageable. Fans will be hoping that a few more legendary games are still left in the series, which has been one of the most entertaining this season.

