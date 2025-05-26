New York Knicks make NBA playoffs history with 20-point comeback victory
The New York Knicks saved their season in Game 3 on Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers. Having gone 2-0 down during the Eastern Conference Finals, the Knicks made a miraculous comeback to make the series competitive.
Karl-Anthony Towns had a massive fourth quarter, scoring a whopping 20 points to lead New York to an unlikely 106-100 victory. The team had gone down by 20 points during the second quarter, but they pulled it all back to secure the win. And in doing so, the Knicks made NBA Playoffs history.
RELATED: Indiana Pacers 'free' Tyrese Haliburton's dad for Game 4 vs. Knicks
This was the third time during this postseason alone that the Knicks have summitted a 20-point deficit to get a win. No other franchise has achieved three comebacks of 20 points or more in the same postseason run.
New York did it to win Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics. And while that mojo has deserted them in this round, they found it again in Game 3. Indiana had made a monstrous comeback of their own in Game 1, so this was a taste of their own medicine.
Jalen Brunson and company will now gain the confidence that the series is still winnable. No team has ever come back from down 3-0, but 2-1 is a lot more manageable. Fans will be hoping that a few more legendary games are still left in the series, which has been one of the most entertaining this season.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Honoring the fallen, Knicks keep pace, first-time winner, and more
NBA: Austin Reaves’ agent makes a strong statement amid LA Lakers’ trade rumors
NFL: Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, young blonde share viral selfie at Dallas bar
HOCKEY: Team USA wins Gold in IIHF World Championship
VIRAL: Scott McLaughlin Indy 500 pre-race crash video from inside car shows how everything went wrong