Pablo Torre stands by recent reporting on Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson relationship
By Tyler Reed
A few months ago, none of us knew the name Jordon Hudson. Honestly, if someone said the name in conversation, I would have thought someone was actually talking about former 'American Idol' winner Jennifer Hudson.
However, the year 2025 will forever be known as the year that people were far too invested in the love life of legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Hudson.
Belichick's love life has been a headline for most of the year, and it's probably due to his girlfriend being nearly 40 years younger.
Or it could be because the pair literally became a meme with Belichick's dreadful interview on '60 Minutes'.
If you haven't seen the behind-the-scenes look from the interview, then you haven't seen where Hudson appeared to be running the interview, declining Bill from answering questions on how they met.
Pablo Torre has been the go-to person on covering this story, and some of the details he has shared caused Hudson to quickly defend herself. However, just as fast as she defended herself, Hudson deleted those same comments.
Torre got a screenshot of Hudson's comments and made a post on social media saying, "I find it bizarrely appropriate, at this point, that Jordon Hudson would post this and then very quickly delete it. But to be perfectly clear: I stand by our reporting and the episodes we published."
The drama is quickly unfolding, and this relationship is going to be a great story on a future episode of the 'Desperate Housewives' reboot.
