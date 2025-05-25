Post Malone brings out Philadelphia sports legend at his concert
By Matt Reed
Post Malone is one of the biggest musicians in the world at the moment, but when the song that originally brought him fame and fortune was on display Saturday night in Philadelphia he added a special twist for locals that love the Philadelphia 76ers.
RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles sell savage NFL gear after league keeps Tush Push alive
'White Iverson' was one of the first songs that Post Malone dropped that made music fans fall in love with him as an artist, and during his concert this weekend the Dallas Cowboys fan brought out a special guest during the performance.
Former 76ers superstar Allen Iverson was called onto the stage during the epic performance, and fans went wild as Malone uttered his name in the NBA-heavy song.
While Iverson isn't the only basketball star referenced in the hit song, it's pretty clear that Philly fans appreciated the lines about him even more during the concert.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
IndyCar: Starting lineup of racers for the Indianapolis 500
NBA: Charles Barkley demands the NBA 'free' Tyrese Haliburton's father
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles sell savage NFL gear after league keeps Tush Push alive
WNBA: Caitlin Clark roasted by New York media for 'flop' at buzzer in Fever loss to Liberty
VIRAL: Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull rocks Indy 500 race jacket before WNBA game