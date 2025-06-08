Pablo Torre confronts Bill Simmons after being called out for Bill Belichick reports
By Matt Reed
The Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson romantic saga has taken many twists and tuns since the legendary NFL coach took over at the University of North Carolina, and based on recent reporting from former ESPN reporter Pablo Torre that drama has reached new heights.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson shares 'Old Bae' Instagram story
One of Boston's biggest fans and sports media mogul, Bill Simmons, called out Torre's reporting after suggesting that he was using clickbait headlines to tarnish Belichick's NFL legacy and ruin his relationship.
Torre and Simmons got together recently on the latter's highly-popular show, The Bill Simmons Podcast, and Torre had a lot to say in response to his former colleague's remarks.
While Torre understandably claims to stand by his reporting on the Belichick-Hudson situation, including her involvement in multiple commercial shoots with Belichick, the 'Pablo Torre Finds Out' host delivered a blunt comment to Simmons to kick off their conversation; "f**k you."
