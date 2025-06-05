T.J. McConnell arrives for NBA Finals Game 1 repping sister Megan's WNBA jersey
By Tyler Reed
Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder has finally arrived. In just a few short hours, the game will tip, and the small-market championship will be a celebration from all those pesky big markets.
Players have been arriving at Paycom Center for the start of the series, and nobody is rocking a better pre-game fit than Pacers star T.J. McConnell.
RELATED: 2025 NBA Finals MVP is a no-brainer; it's Paul George
McConnell was seen walking into the arena rocking his sister, Megan McConnell's, new Phoenix Mercury uniform.
It was recently announced that McConnell signed with the Mercury, and it has to be a surreal feeling to see your own brother rocking your jersey just before he plays in one of the biggest games of his career.
It's safe to say that McConnell's look was a lot safer than Thunder star Chet Holmgren's style choice. Holmgren's belt had to be fighting for its life.
Pre-game looks have become a trending topic around the league. Although the Adam Sandler look is still the ultimate basketball game, style has found its place in the NBA. Just not with Holmgren.
Game 1 is set to tip at 8:30 pm ET, but this game will be on ESPN. There's an absolute real chance we don't see this thing getting started until 9. Can you give us old people a break here, ESPN?
